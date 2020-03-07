Habitat for Humanity of Greater Bangor holds 'Women Build' event

This week more than 230 communities in the U.S. and Canada for ‘International Women Build Week’ to build and repair homes alongside low-income families,

On Saturday, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Bangor partnered with Lowe's of Bangor and Brewer for the annual 'Women Build' event.

Together they raised their hammers at Habitat's latest project on Perkins Avenue in Old Town.

TV5 caught up with them as they were assisting in various tasks.

No special skills were needed, just the desire to help those in need of safe and affordable housing.

Sara Trafton, Executive Director for Habitat for Humanity of Greater Bangor says, “Through shelter we empower at Habitat for Humanity. We believe that having a home is a right and that everyone has the right to affordable, decent shelter, and one of the things I hope is that people will see this and if they know someone who is in need of housing, low to moderate incomes families that we typically work with, to please send them out way."

Habitat is always looking for volunteers.

To learn how to lend a hand visit: https://www.habitatbangor.org/.