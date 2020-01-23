Habitat for Humanity looking for volunteers for Old Town project

Volunteers are need to help build a 3 -unit condo in Old Town for Habitat for Humanity.

There are volunteer opportunities every Friday and Saturday (weather permitting).

They offer both morning and afternoon sessions on Fridays for folks who can only sneak out of work for a few hours.

However, if you are able to stay for the full day on Friday, please ONLY sign up for the morning slot and add "Will work all day" in the comments when you submit your sign up.

To sign up: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c094aaea62ea7f85-habitat1