Habitat for Humanity of Greater Bangor holding raffle for sea kayak

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Bangor is holding a raffle for a sea kayak.

Old Town Canoe donated the kayak valued at 16-hundred dollars.

You can buy tickets for your chance to win it by visiting the ReStore on Harlow Street in Bangor.

The money raised will directly help families in this area.

"We're currently building our 22nd house and that house is going to be moved from its current location on the Eastern Maine Community College campus to its final place on French island in Old Town," said Lynn Hempen.

Tickets are on sale until April 9th.

