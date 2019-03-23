HUD secretary praises lead removal efforts in Lewiston

U.S. Housing and Urban Development Director Ben Carson is hailing efforts to remove lead from homes in Maine's second-largest city.

Carson said during a visit to Lewiston with U.S. Sen. Susan Collins on Friday that the agency's lead paint program has been a priority, with a sharp increase to $240 million this year. Next year, President Donald Trump proposed hiking it by another $50 million nationwide.

The Sun Journal reports that Christina Edwards, who hosted the pair in her home, said the lead abatement program removed peeling paint from a porch that was previously off limits to her 5-year-old daughter.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Golden, a Lewiston Democrat, said lead abatement spending needs to be further boosted. He proposes spending $2.5 billion a year for five years