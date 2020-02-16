HSWA invites folks to take their dogs on sleepovers

Someone let the dogs out!

Humane Society Waterville Area is launching a new short term fostering program with the hopes of doing just that, and they need your help!

The HSWA wants you to take your dogs on sleepovers as part of a groundbreaking study of foster care that will help save the lives of homeless dogs around the country.

Through this study, funded by Maddie's Fund, they hope to learn more about how fostering programs affect dogs as well as shelter staff and volunteers.

The program is called "Slumber Pups."

“Similar programs at shelters across the country have been enormously successful,” said Julia Sidelinger, Outreach Coordinator at HSWA. “We are excited to introduce this in our community.”

No experience is needed.

Individuals interested in Slumber Pups should attend the launch orientation on Saturday, February 22nd and fill out an application at www.hswa.org.