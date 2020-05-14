Frontline Heroes: Skowhegan Fire Department donates gift cards to healthcare workers

It's National Hospital Week- a time to highlight all people in them who are working tirelessly to keep our communities safe.

On Thursday, the Skowhegan Fire department decided to give back to local hospital personnel in a big way.

The Skowhegan Professioal Firefighters are no strangers to giving back to their community.

They do so every year at Christmastime. However, with the pandemic, full-time firefighters from the department decided to step up and help their frontline heroes at nearby Redington-Fairview General Hospital.

“We wanted to say “thank you” to the ER and EMS staff at Redington-Fairview by doing a giveaway by and just saying “thank you” just as they leave and come to work," explained Ty Strout, firefighter for the Skowhegan Fire Department.

That giveaway included $1,000 worth of gift cards purchased by these firefighters, and with the help of some local businesses in and around Skowhegan.

“Also another way to say “thank you” and help the small businesses in our community," said Strout.

Some businesses donated gift cards. One made them a sign to surprise the workers.

And surprised many of them were!

Firefighters here say they understand that times are tough, and they're thankful for the hospital staff who make sacrifices just like they do.

“We have family here and we work a lot with them on the frontline and they deal with it on a a day to day basis a lot more than we do, so just a way to say “thank you," said Strout.

Each staff member got to choose a gift card from a boot- many were happy with their find.

And while times are tough, the Skowhegan Fire Department wants the community to know they'll be there when you need them.

“We like to be out in the community," said Strout. "We want the public to see us and know that we are there even though our doors are locked, we’re still there for them.”

