AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A proposal designed to stop insurance companies from discriminating against people who use pre-exposure medicine to prevent HIV is closer to becoming a law in Maine. The bill proposed by Democratic Sen. Heather Sanborn of Portland would change the state's insurance code to prohibit denial or limitation of life insurance coverage for people who take pre-exposure prophylaxis, or PrEP, to stop the spread of HIV. The Maine Senate approved the proposal last week.
HIV prevention bill
By Associated Press |
Posted: Mon 8:17 AM, Mar 02, 2020