HHRC of Maine calling on public to nominate black and brown heroes

Honoring and celebrating Maine's black and brown heroes -that's the goal of The Holocaust and Human Rights Center of Maine's latest project.

Vision 2020 is all about highlighting the contributions black and brown citizens have made over the last 200 years.

HHRC Executive Director Shenna Bellows says the project came together to rightfully honor them.

Bellows says in many celebrations of Maine's bicentennials have not included black and brown Mainers.

That the depictions of people and events that shaped the state are sometimes shown almost exclusively white.

Bellows says many of the stories have gone untold and this project will be the platform they deserve.

"Black and brown people have shaped Maine's history in important ways that deserve our attention and appreciation and celebration and that's what we hope to do in this project," Shenna Bellows, Executive Director of HHRC, said.

VP of the HHRC Board, Tam Huynh, said, "It's so important that our children see themselves throughout Maine's history and I think this gets to be a project in which our children will get to do that."

This week they are encouraging the public to submit nominations of their black and brown heroes.

The deadline is July 15th.

They plan to honor each nomination in some way.

There are plans for an exhibit at the center in the spring.

You can go to this website for more information - hhrcmaine.org/vision2020