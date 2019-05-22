HBO: No ‘Game of Thrones’ sequel planned

Bad news, “Game of Thrones” fans: HBO says there isn’t going to be a sequel.

The network’s programming president made the declaration in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter.

There had been rumblings that there could be an opening for a sequel, perhaps featuring Arya Stark as she ventures west of Westeros.

Casey Bloys said that the writers who adapted the series from the books of George R.R. Martin planned the final season to end the way it did.

Bloys said he felt that David Benioff and D.B. Weiss adapted the series beautifully and called it artistic.

However, there will be prequels. Bloys said two are in development and a pilot for a third will film in June.

