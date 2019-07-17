Gymnasts in Old Town to hold fundraiser for Duska Sturrup

Gymnasts in Old Town will be showing off their talents Thursday to help one of their own.

The Old Town Orono YMCA Gymnastics Team is holding a Flips for Tips fundraiser for Duska Sturrup.

Duska, a nurse from Old Town, is a former gymnast and coach of the team.

We recently shared her story.

Duska was seriously injured in an ATV crash in Greece and needed help getting back home.

Her family tells us she is now back in Maine.

The Y's Senior Program Director Heather Fournier says they're hoping to do whatever they can to help Duska.

She remembers when Duska was her coach at a time when they really needed it.

"We were in a transition of gymnastics directors, and there was a group of us that had made it to nationals and at a young age, Duska gave up some of her time in the summer and brought us to Niagara Falls. And, once a gymnast, always a gymnast, and we like to give back to the community, but also when it's important and one of our own people," said Fournier.

The event will be Thursday evening from 5:45 to 6:30.

The team will be tumbling at the Old Town Waterfront Park.

They only have a short time before the concert starts.

If you can't make it and want to donate, you can go to her GoFundMe page or bring your donation to the Y.

