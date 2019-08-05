Guns in America

In the past week, assault-style rifles have been used in California, Texas and Ohio.

CBS News Kris Van Cleave looks at how weapons originally designed for the battlefield -- remain on America’s streets.

Many assault weapons are typically legal to buy…and can be equipped to carry 30 rounds or more…that can be fired in seconds.

Mary Ellen O'Tool is former FBI agent and profiler.

These shooters want to appear very omnipotent and powerful and very deadly.

The rifle used in the Gilroy shooting that killed three and injured 16 others was banned in California but could be legally purchased in neighboring Nevada, underscoring the patchwork nature of U.S. gun laws.

While California has placed restrictions on these types of rifles, manufactures simply modify the design of new models to keep them legal and satisfy their customers. Older models can still be purchased second hand.

If anyone wants to buy one- they don't have to buy one of the new ones that has been tweaked for the new laws-they can go pretty much any flea market that sells guns or at the gun show and buy something in the parking lot if they're so inclined.

The U.S. banned the manufacture of assault weapons and high capacity magazines for 10 years ending in 2004. The measure was not renewed. Earlier this year, it's author Senator Dianne Feinstein proposed a similar ban that's made little progress in the senate.

