Gunman crawls through McDonald’s drive-thru window, terrorizes workers inside

Police are looking for at least two people who terrorized a McDonald’s in Houston.

Surveillance video shows a gunman crawling through a McDonald's drive-thru window in Texas, terrorizing workers inside. (Source: KTRK/Houston Police Department/CNN)

The incident started when a green Nissan Xterra pulled into the drive-thru line Monday night just before midnight.

Surveillance video shows a gunman in the backseat crawl into the restaurant through the drive-thru window.

One employee takes off as soon as she spots the man’s pistol. The suspect runs after her, but she hides in a back room.

As the suspect makes his way through the store, another employee takes cover. That employee has a gun pointed right at his head.

The suspect eventually crawled back out of the drive-thru window and took off in the Xterra.

The surveillance video got a very good image of the young suspect’s face.

A man who was in the restaurant at the time said: “The man came back to me and said, ‘Give me the money.’ But I told him, ‘I don’t have the window register.’”

The man, who didn’t want to be identified, added: “We were really scared.”

It’s not clear if the suspects who arrived in the Xterra were trying to rob the McDonald’s or target someone inside.

Police are looking for the green Xterra, which had a driver’s side headlight out.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to charges and/or an arrest in the case.

Copyright 2020 KTRK via CNN. All rights reserved.