Gun Show helps fund raise for the Waldo County Shriners

Today 65 vendors showed up for the inaugural gun show.

The event was put on by the Waldo county shrine club in hopes to generate an interest in firearms.

This is now one of Bangor’s two gun shows for traders, collectors, and novices alike.

People from southern Maine to Penobscot county attended.

"Well it's an opportunity for different people to see different firearms that are out there,” says Charlie Pray, Dir. of the Waldo County Shrine Club, “Whether they're hunters or collectibles. It's a venue for people to come to and have one spot to see any number of different firearms. Plus there's a number of vendors here that have either ammunition or tactical gear. There's a wide variety of vendors here."

The event helped fundraise for the Waldo county shrine club.

