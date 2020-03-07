Gun show and Museum held in Presque Isle

People were able to browse for the perfect gun at the 13th annual Gun show and Museum of guns at the Northeastland Hotel over the weekend.

There were around 35 vendors at the event selling a variety of items.

People were able to look at different types of guns to purchase and was even able to purchase ammunition.

there were also some mandatory steps the buyer had to go through before they left with the gun.

"They'll fill out a form, and its mandatory here at our show that you go through a background check, so the dealers here are all connected with FFL licenses and they will call and after you fill the form in, making sure that you are eligible, you're not a felon and it is legal for you to purchase that firearm before you ever are able to walk out with it."

Fortier says that they are planning to continue the show next year.