Public hearings are set for Friday on several gun control bills ranging from prohibiting the sale of high-capacity magazines to instituting 72-hour waiting periods for gun buyers.

State lawmakers say they're concerned about suicides linked to firearms.

But gun rights groups say the push for background checks for private sales and court orders requiring certain individuals to surrender guns, infringes on Maine's constitutional right to "keep and bear arms."

Lawmakers are also considering regulating 3-d printed guns and punishing those who store a loaded firearm that a child then uses.

And another bill would allow the use of deadly force to prevent death or serious bodily injury in self-defense.

