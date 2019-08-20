Guitar store in Dexter is offering free lessons to area teens

Story Teller Guitars in Dexter is offering a new way for area teens to hang out.

Anyone from 13 to 17 is invited to come by the store Wednesday nights from 6 to 7:30 for free guitar lessons.

Teens will get a chance to hang out with each other and learn some basic chords, and a few songs.

The store's owner wanted to give teens a new experience outside of school.

"If you follow Facebook there's a lot of griping about different towns and Dexter gets an awful bad rap on Facebook. And boy that's just not fair cause there's a lot of things happening in Dexter that people don't know about. And I said you know I can do this, this is something I can offer to give back," said the store's owner David Iverson.

If you'd like more information you can reach out to Story Teller Guitars on Facebook.