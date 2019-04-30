Guilford town officials looking for families of unclaimed cremated remains

The town of Guilford has a few interesting items in their lost and found.

They're searching for the family members of some unclaimed boxes and have resorted to Facebook looking for help.

Tom Goulette, Guilford Town Manager says, "We have five sets of cremains that were returned to us from a funeral home that closed that were unclaimed or abandoned for the town to take care of."

According to state law, a Crematorium Authority has to make all efforts to reach family members of the deceased, but if they are unsuccessful, they can dispose of the remains after 30 days.

The previous owner of the funeral home couldn't bear to get rid of them, so he held on to them eventually seeking help from the town to find their families.

Goulette says, "According to findagrave.com, three of these five have already been buried. I could probably dispute that with evidence I have in these boxes here. That can happen if you buy a grave and buy a stone and have it engraved and don't follow through and do that final step of the burial, which is why the funeral home sometimes ends up with unclaimed or abandoned remains."

Eva Batcher, Benjamin Stanley, Stewart Macomb, Sumner Dyer, and Dennis Casey all passed away sometime between the late seventies and late eighties.

Goulette says, "The Facebook page is blowing up with over 33,000 hits and 800 some shares. We are getting some good intel on some of these."

The town remains hopeful they will find the families and be able to lay these souls to rest in their proper last homes, but there is a back up plan.

Goulette says, "These are going to be buried prior to Memorial Day. We have space in the town cemetery. We have lots set aside for situations like this. Lary Funeral Home in Dover has agreed to supply markers for those we have to inter here in Guilford."

If you have any information regarding the cremains, you can call the Guilford town hall or message them on Facebook.