Guilford teacher honored nationally

GUILFORD, Maine (WABI) - A local teacher is getting some national recognition and a $10,000 check.
Joseph Hennessey is an English teacher at Piscataquis Community High School in Guilford.
He's been named a recipient of the National University System Sanford Teacher Award.
The announcement was made during a surprise zoom call Thursday.
The award honors the top teacher in each state.
Hennessey shared what he has been doing to keep students engaged.
“One of the things we developed was a daily check in on a rotating list with with all of the teachers sharing announcements, what we should be working on and also some sort of inspirational quote," said Hennessey.
Hennessey was also named Maine Teacher of the Year in 2019.