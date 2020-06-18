Guilford teacher honored nationally

A local teacher is getting some national recognition and a $10,000 check.

Joseph Hennessey is an English teacher at Piscataquis Community High School in Guilford.

He's been named a recipient of the National University System Sanford Teacher Award.

The announcement was made during a surprise zoom call Thursday.

The award honors the top teacher in each state.

​Hennessey shared what he has been doing to keep students engaged.

“One of the things we developed was a daily check in on a rotating list with with all of the teachers sharing announcements, what we should be working on and also some sort of inspirational quote," said ​Hennessey.

Hennessey was also named Maine Teacher of the Year in 2019.