Guilford teacher awarded trip

Piscataquis Community Elementary School held an all-school assembly today for a big announcement.

It was to inform students and staff that a science teacher at the school has been awarded a special trip.

Alden Gregory will be going to the Arctic Circle.

Gregory will use the opportunity to study firsthand the impact of climate change on our ecosystem.

"People don't always notice the effects of climate change where they are, although it's happening everywhere, and you can notice it. It's really noticeable in the Arctic. Being able to see it, I should have a lot of images and video and experiences with new and interesting people that I can bring back and share to teach the kids around here that it's partly their job to make a difference in the future."

This trip is sponsored by Novatus Energy.

Gregory will leave for the Arctic in June.