Guilford company looking to hire more people to help make testing swabs

A Guilford company that makes the specialized swabs used for coronavirus testing is ramping up operations with plans for a second location.

The Trump administration is providing funding to Guilford-based Puritan Medical Products through the Defense Production Act to boost its monthly production of the swabs from 3 million to more than 20 million.

Puritan Medical Products, which employed about 300 people in March, is one of the world’s top two makers of the specialized swabs.

From the company website: "Puritan Medical Products in Guilford Maine needs temporary employees to help make testing supplies for the COVID-19 pandemic. We need machine operators and technicians for all shifts days/nights/weekends to help run manufacture swabs for testing people for COVID-19. Please submit your application below, or apply in person, between 8AM and 5PM Monday through Friday, at 30 School Street Guilford, ME 04443. We expect to need temporary employees for 40 or more hours per week for at least 8 weeks."

