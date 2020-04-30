More than $75 million coming to Maine for second swab testing production plant

$75.5 million is being invested in Maine's economy, to build a second facility for the company that makes coronavirus testing swabs.

Puritan Medical Products is one of only two suppliers worldwide that produce these specialized swabs.

The money from the federal CARES Act, will fund a second production plant in Pittsfield.

Puritan is already working around the clock at its Guilford location.

This second plant will boost monthly production of the swabs from 3 million to more than 20 million. These swabs are being supplied directly to the federal government.

The building on Main Street in Pittsfield is owned by Cianbro who will help convert it into a production facility for Puritan. Bath Iron Works will produce 30 machines needed to make the swabs.

It's an endeavor that would typically take more than a year to complete. Puritan is planning to open its Pittsfield location in 60 days.

"Be assured of one thing," said Peter Vigue, Cianbro Corp. Chairman, "24 hours a day, 7 days a week, we will be rebuilding this facility and its ability to provide a manufacturing service that is very, very important to our country."

Puritan Medical Products is planning to hire 150 more workers for its Pittsfield plant.

They're in need of temporary employees like machine operators and technicians for all shifts -- days, nights, AND weekends.

The jobs will include at least 40 hours per week and people will be hired for a period of at least 8 weeks.

To apply, log onto https://www.puritanmedproducts.com/careers/