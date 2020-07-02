Guilford H.U.G.S. group gives students free yearbooks

The 2019-2020 school year was certainly memorable, and now one local parent group is making sure students won't ever forget it.

The Guildford-based H.U.G.S. group is giving yearbooks to Piscataquis Community Elementary and Middle School students, free of charge.

The group typically sponsors end-of-year field trips, which wasn't possible this year due to COVID-19. Instead, they say they're giving away yearbooks so that students don't forget all the good things that happened this year.

Volunteer yearbook advisor Walter Boomsma wrote in the yearbook: “Yearbooks are about memories. Don’t forget all the good stuff we did this year—including this book! This has been a particularly challenging year but we all pulled together and made it happen… We also owe a big thank you to the H.U.G.S group for sponsorship and funding.”

The yearbooks can be picked up at the P.C.E.S school office Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.