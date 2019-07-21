Guildford loses a piece of history in fire

A piece of Guilford history was destroyed by fire this weekend.

The historical Trebor Mansion Inn was reported on fire at 3 am Saturday morning.

Officials say the building was already collapsing when the fire department arrived.

We spoke with a Maine State Fire Marshal about the incident.

"It was pretty much collapsed when we got here," says Sgt. Scott Richardson, of the Maine State Fire Marshals. "We haven't done a lot at the scene. We've collected what we can but there's just too much damage to determine exactly where it started at this point but we're still working on it. We've been following up leads and chasing out things. If anyone has any information, if they can give the fire Marshals office a call or the state police in Bangor that would be perfect. If anyone saw anybody walking or anything like that we'd just like to know. We're just trying to rule everything out at this point."

This is the second time the hotel has burned down, and there are no plans to rebuild.