Guiding Eyes for the Blind looking for puppy raisers

Guiding Eyes for the Blind is an organization that trains dogs to become guides for the visually impaired.

They need puppy raisers.

The group asks people to take a puppy when it's a few months old and train it for around a year and a half.

There are training classes twice a month in Belfast and Portland along with the training that's required at home.

They say anyone can do it.

It's just a matter of making a commitment to making a difference in someone's life and being able to give the dog up when the time comes.

"Number one question we get asked is, how do you give it up?" said Regional Manager, Pat Webber. "I always think of it as sending the dog off to college. It is basically just a step in the process of this dog. We take it from the very beginning and get to enjoy that year and a half with the puppy. Then we send it off to go do bigger and better things."

"Before you know it, you see your dog has become this amazing life changer for somebody," said puppy raiser Josh Cicchino. "That makes all the difference in the world to me."

Guiding Eyes has their own breeding program.

They primarily use labradors and some shepherds.

For more information on how to get involved, visit GuidingEyes.org