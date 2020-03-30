Growing Facebook groups trying to do good amid crisis

Lets take a minute to update you on a couple of local Facebook groups born out of the need to social distance.

They are using the powers of posting for good.

Last week about Quarantine Socks 4 Sanity.

Membership grew by nearly 500 percent over the weekend.

These crazy sock posters are now being asked to donate footwear, like socks, to an organization in the area that helps people in need.

Then we have the singers.

Quarantine Karaoke, started by a guy in Brewer, is approaching a half million members.

They are selling t-shirts now.

Organizers with the project say they will work with a local t-shirt manufacturing company.

The goal is to give a minimum of $2 per shirt to local non-profit organizations to help provide relief from the COVID-19 pandemic.

