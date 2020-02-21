Groups show support for New England Clean Energy Connect Project

More than 50 Maine businesses and labor and environmental leaders come together to show their support for the New England Clean Energy Connect Project.

Three Maine-based businesses were awarded contracts last week to manufacture mats that will be used in the construction process to limit the destruction to the landscape.

Thursday, they announced the project will create a board to separate the needs of CMP from the project.

Thorn Dickinson, CEO & President of NECEC, said, "Allows both of our energies to focus on what is most important. Me on the project and David and his team on addressing the problem and building trust here in Maine."

The corridor still faces further regulatory approval.