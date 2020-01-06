Groups demand answers after Iranian-Americans say they were detained at border

Civil rights groups and lawmakers are demanding information from federal officials following reports that dozens of Iranian-Americans were held up and questioned at the border as they returned to the United States.

The Washington state chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations says more than 60 Iranians and Iranian-Americans were detained and questioned. (Source: KIRO, Cox, Lt. Gov Cyrus Habib, Twitter, CNN)

The Washington state chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations says more than 60 Iranians and Iranian-Americans were detained and questioned at the Peace Arch Border Crossing in Blaine, Washington.

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesman is denying reports that Iranian-Americans were detained or refused entry because of where they were born.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.