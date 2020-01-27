Group who wants more equitable healthcare system goes before Bangor City Councilors

A group that wants to see a more equitable healthcare system went before Bangor City Councilors.

Maine ALLCare is made up of medical professionals and physicians.

The group is dedicated to promoting the establishment of a state-run healthcare system that's not only efficient but also financially stable.

Maine ALLCare wants Bangor City Councilors to urge the legislature to adopt a policy like this and city councilors discussed supporting their mission.

Andrew Sarto, Bangor Chapter Maine ALLCare, said, ”Life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. You can’t have life unless you have healthcare. Many other countries have done this very same thing and they found a way to do it.”

City councilors will look into this matter further at their next Government Operations Committee Meeting.

