A group that supports women in their road to recovery from addiction, and women with loved one who are addicted, are holding a bake sale to raise money to buy kids in our local community’s new toys and clothes to donate to the Salvation Army.

The group is called “Her Recovery Connection.”

They’re holding a bake sale in Pittsfield on Friday, November 29th at Bud’s Shop 'n Save from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

They will also hold an online bake sale on November 30th.