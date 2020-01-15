Group releases report in opposition to proposed Belfast salmon farm

A group against a proposed salmon farm in Belfast says the environmental impact would be too harmful for Maine.

The group Upstream Watch released a new study at the State House Wednesday.

They claim Nordic Aquafarms' facility will have much more of a carbon footprint than Nordic has said.

The study estimates it would be like adding 120,000 to 165,000 cars to Maine's roads.

"We want regulators to say to Nordic, 'Wait. Go back to the drawing board and come up with way better plans. Come up with a better site, a site that you don't have to remove all the soil, a site that you don't have to destroy a forest that's currently sequestering carbon,'" said Jim Merkel, a co-author of the study and Belfast resident.

In a statement to TV5, Nordic Aquafarms says this study is based on "incomplete and misleading information."