Local group protests Trump's declaration of national emergency

Local groups used President's Day to protest President Trump declaring a national emergency on Friday in order to help fund a border wall.

Border wall opponents gathered outside the Federal Building in Bangor.

They say they don't believe Trump should be able to shift billions of dollars from the military to fund the wall.

"It's a blatant power grab and if allowed to circumvent Congress, he will destroy the balance of power that is diligently constructed in our Constitution," said protester, Melissa Berky.

This was one of many such protests taking place around the nation Monday.