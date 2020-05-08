Group of business owners joins together to sue Governor Mills

A group of Maine businesses has joined together to sue Governor Mills saying that the shut down of the economy is unconstitutional.

The suit was filed in federal court Friday.

The group is challenging Mill's executive orders that have taken jobs and businesses away from thousands of people.

The legal team representing the group released a statement saying that this type of emergency injunction is not only unprecedented but "ill-conceived, and inconsistent."

Those individuals named in court documents as plaintiffs are:

Lee Ann DelCourt, Spillover Motel in Stratton

Raymond & Jo Boshold, Maine Woolens LLC in Portland

Lindsey Crosby, Harper Method Hair LLC in South Portland

David Jones, Ducktrap Lodge and Retreat in Lincolnville and FO Bailey Antiquarians

Arthur Langley, the owner of a Heritage tourism business that conducts history tours throughout the state. Langley is from Harrington.

James Fahey, a wedding disc jockey in Westbrook

Mike Mercer, a security consultant in Windham

Karl Ward, Nickerson and O'Day, Inc. Construction in Brewer

Dr. John Herzog, an orthopedic surgeon in Falmouth

Attorney Stephen C. Smith, stated, "The Governor's regulations are arbitrary and capricious, and they favor big businesses over Maine's lifeblood: its small businesses. We have filed in U.S. District Court this afternoon, challenging Gov. Mill's excessive response to the virus."

