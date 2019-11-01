Group devoted to helping people in recovery opens new home in Bangor

A group devoted to helping people in recovery has bought another home.

Fresh Start Sober Living now has three homes for folks in recovery from drugs and alcohol.

We got a tour of their new home for men on Warren Street in Bangor.

Those who run the program say it's all about providing a safe, stable and affordable home for people, many of whom are transitioning from prison.

They say they work hard to create a peaceful environment and to be good neighbors.

"It's important to the men that live here and it's very important to the neighhbors to know that it's safe. It's just neat to be able to do this. You know, I am in long-term recovery myself and it's neat to be able to do this sort of thing. It's incredible, really," says owner, Scott Pardy.

"Through this experience, I have gained some wisdom and I feel confindent that we'll be able to maintain a house here that is very similar to our other houses which are, at this point, safe, affordable and supportive," says James Rickrode, General Manager.

They tell us they've received a lot of community support with this home and their other two in Bangor and Brewer.

Pardy says the need is great and he hopes to start planning on a fourth home in the spring.

