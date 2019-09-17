Groundbreaking of new public safety building takes place in Orrington

A groundbreaking Tuesday for Orrington's new public safety building.

It will be built at the intersection of Tupper and Center Drives.

Residents approved the nearly 3 million dollar project.

The facility will house the fire department and police staff.

It will have many upgrades compared to the current building which has been used since the 1950s.

Scott Stewart, Orrington Fire Chief, explained, "The fact that our people will be safe is very important to me. The health and safety of our people has to be number one. Those folks are our number one commodity. The fire service in general, the firefighters are the most important piece of the puzzle and having them safe is, for years. We don't get sick today, we get sick years from now, in the fire service, and this building addresses a lot of those concerns."

Police and fire officials hope to able to use the building by next summer.