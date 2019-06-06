Groundbreaking of memory care facility takes place in Madison

Ground was broken today on a specialized facility in Madison.

We were there for the ceremony for Woodlands Memory Care.

They are a family-owned and operated senior living provider.

The new 42-bed memory care community will be the only one of its kind in the area.

It will be one of eight Woodlands has in Maine designed to address the needs of folks living with Alzheimer's and other memory impairments.

With facilities closing around the state, the owners say they know how important a facility like this.

"We really feel good about being able to offer this here where we know there's a need. People are traveling a long ways to get quality memory care, and now we'll be able to serve them right here in their back yard," says owner, Matthew Walters.

They say they'll be serving residents who are paying privately as well as receiving Maine Care.

The $6 million dollar facility will be completed in a year.

Woodlands has 15 assisted-living facilities in Maine.