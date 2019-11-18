Ground Zero Flag flown for first time in Maine

The Ground Zero flag flown shortly after the terrorist attacks on 9/11 was brought to Maine for the first time Monday morning.

The patriotic symbol was the center of attention at a flag raising ceremony at Maine Maritime Academy.

"A company called American Eagle Flag and Flag Pole, their owner, John Sullivan, was so moved with what was going on that he sent a flag to the Port Authority Police, and they put it up at Ground Zero. They're pretty sure it was where the South Tower used to be. It was on top of the rubble, and it flew there for two months, day and night," said Rick Leighton, a former cadet.

Since then, the flag has traveled around the world, including the hideout of former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein.

Cadets had the opportunity to see the flag up close and experience the impact and significance it carries with it.

"It's cool that they come out, look at the small town we have here in the middle of nowhere. It's important to all the students as well," said Joffrey Knight, a senior.

"I don't remember the actual event with what happened on 9/11. What my generation remembers from it is stuff like this. You know, we don't necessarily remember the dark times in the country, we remember everyone coming together and remembering what happened that day," said Korey DeBoth, a junior.

Accompanying the flag is a cross made out of marble from the South Tower of the World Trade Center.

"On November 2nd of that year, the Port Authority asked John to come down to Ground Zero, and they presented him back the flag, and they gave him a cross. One of the rescue workers had fashioned it," said Leighton.

The owners of the flag are still deciding where they will bring it next.

They're hoping it can make at least one more appearance in the state.