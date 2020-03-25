Grocery stores working to follow new COVID-19 guidelines

With the number of cases of covid-19 increasing Governor Mills has placed heavier restrictions on business, asking non-essential ones to close and asking essential businesses like grocery stores to work on strategies to reduce congestion in stores and limit the number of customers to keep them and employees protected.

Many stores like Danfroth's in Hermon are taking this seriously.

"We're altering our store hours. We'll be open from 8 in the morning to 8 at night. This gives our people scheduled time to clean and sanitize the store from top to bottom every day. We're also going to be installing plexus glass sneezeguards. It's just anther way to ensure that there's no transmission between those people back and forth," said Brett Danfoth, store manager.

In a statement TV5 received from Hannaford management they say they're also taking their social distancing measures further with plexiglass barriers between cashiers and customers.

They're also adding spacing decals and signage prompts for customers and associates to maintain a 6-foot distancing rule.

And, they say "As part of all this work, we continue to look at all aspects of creating social distance among customers and associates, including intensive review into the possibility of customer limits."

Smaller stores like Tiller and Rye in Brewer may not see the volume of shoppers bigger stores do but are still asked to take safety precautions.

"People can either call ahead with their orders and we can run it out curbside. You can pick it up in the drive thru," said Sarah Morneault, co-owner of Tiller and Rye.

All of the stores we spoke with say they are working on a daily basis to keep up with the recommended suggestions by state and health officials to keep shoppers and staff safe.

