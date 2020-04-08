Griswold's County Store and Diner giving back to community

​Griswold’s Country Store and Diner in Solon has found a unique way to help members of their community.

Folks can now take part in their Community Giving Board.

The board has receipts for items that people have paid for and donated to those in need.

Folks can come in, then take the receipt off the board and redeem it for whatever items were covered.

Anything can be paid for ahead of time, including gas, food or toilet paper.

Tammy Goodrich says, “The mill across the street, those folks have been laid off and people are having to stay at home getting laid off from their jobs. We knew it was going to be difficult and we just wanted to give back to the community that has helped support us for the last 7 plus years.”

To donate you can go into the store or call and pay over the phone.

Their number is 643-2771.