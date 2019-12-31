Greyhound offers free tickets to runaways who want to go home

(CNN) - Greyhound is offering free bus tickets to runaway kids who want to go home.

The bus line has provided more than 16,000 free bus tickets to runaways since it began working with the National Runaway Safeline in 1995.

People interested in getting a free ticket must call 1-800-RUNAWAY.

They must be listed on a runaway report, and their family must be willing to receive them.

National Runaway Safeline also helps connect families to resources to provide support once a child returns home.

The organization says nearly half of all runaways were thrown out of their homes.

