Greenville turned purple this weekend

The town turned into Purpleville to benefit the Alzheimer's Association.

Purple is the official color of the Alzheimer's movement.

There were more than 30 fundraisers throughout the last couple of days including a walk, ATV ride, merchant specials and more.

It all started with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Thoreau Park where outgoing town Manager Jack Hart kicked things off.

We spoke to Katie Luce with the Alzheimer's Association.

This is also her hometown where members of her family fight Alzheimer's every day like so many other Mainers.

"I do this kind of fundraising all over the state and every community is special in its own way, but to come home to your hometown and see the entire town come out and because the cause means so much to me it's just been overwhelmingly amazing," says Katie Luce, from the Alzheimer’s Association.

"We could not be happier to join in with the Purpleville and the fight against Alzheimer's,” says Terri Vieira, Pres. C.A. Dean & Sebasticook Valley Hospital. “So much has been done with it but not nearly enough, so, glad we could be here together."

Events Sunday included a walk and the annual bike and boat event to benefit the C-A Dean Hospital.

Participants rode their bikes from Greenville to Rockwood and took the Katahdin back to town.

The closing ceremonies were at four.

