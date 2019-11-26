Greenville to hold holiday events this Sunday

This Saturday, Greenville will deck the halls, with family friendly holiday events throughout the town.

Activities will run all day.

Sales will be held at several businesses.

"Home for the Holidays" lunch and dinner specials will be available at restaurants.

At 11, Santa and the Mrs. will be at the American Legion and at 1, the jolly old elf will stop at the American Legion to have his photo taken with pets.

A parade steps off at 3:30 with a tree lighting to follow.

The big day wraps up with alumni basketball games at the high school from 6 to 9.

The full schedule can be found at destinationmooseheadlake.com.

