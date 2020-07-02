Greenville still hosting 4th of July fireworks

While many communities have decided to cancel their public firework display for the 4th of July, Greenville has not.

Selectmen have decided to move the fireworks to the Greenville Municipal Airport.

They're encouraging everyone to practice social distancing and watch the show from their vehicles.

The display begins at dusk on Saturday.

Town Manager Mike Roy says, "I think it's a mindset. I think it's a mental thing to get some positive and some normalcy back into our lives and not cancel life but go on and keep it safe."

The annual parade and craft fair that normally happens on the 4th of July is canceled.

For more information, visit Greenvilleme.org.