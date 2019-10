A Greenville man who was missing for more than a week has been found safe.

A Facebook post on the Greenville Police Department page says Arnold Bowie, who goes by "Rick", was located.

Police reached out to the public to help find him when his family said they last had contact with him 10 days ago.

No word on where Bowie was found or what happened.

But those close to him thanked the public for their help.