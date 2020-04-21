Greenville caterer delivering free soup twice a week

A catering company in Greenville is giving away more than 300 bowls of soup a week to hospital and elderly facility staff, and anyone else in need.

Diane Bartley owns DKB catering, and says the idea started as a way to helping her prep in the kitchen was a good way to keep her 89-year-old father busy during the stay at home order,

The first delivery in March was about 50 bowls.

But through the support of community donations, she says she’s now making thirty gallons of soup for delivery per week.

“I tell ya, the perfect world would be if I could just make food and give it away- didn’t have to worry about paying bills,” said Bartley. “That’d be awesome, you know?”

Bartley has 6 volunteer delivery drivers.

She also gets supplies from a restaurant on Big Squaw Mountain that’s closed during the shutdown.