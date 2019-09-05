Greenville International Fly-In back for another year

Folks in Greenville are getting ready for the 46th annual International Seaplane Fly-In.

While planes started arriving today the big event is this weekend with the main events on Saturday.

The Fly-In brings in thousands of people.

You can expect many different plane activities along with plenty of places to eat and learn about aviation.

There will also be a variety of planes to look over.

"It's a great economic boost for this whole area because all over the Greenville area motel rooms are full every year. People book way ahead. You have to or you won't get a room here and it's free. No charge to come here and watch. Bring your kids, your family. Someone is always willing to let you look at their airplane or do something or help you out but the economics is big."

The International Seaplane Fly-In Association is a non-profit with a goal of providing aviation education to the public.