Green Party holds annual convention

The Maine Green Independent Party held its annual convention Sunday.

The day-long event in Augusta has keynote addresses from multiple speakers.

They discussed party business while getting a chance to meet some candidates who will be running for president.

Members say their goal is to make Maine greener and to have good clean jobs.

"We are not pleased with 80% renewable, not necessarily clean energy which is the current deal at the statehouse," said Maine Green Independent Party Co-Chair Lyn Maravell. "It is not green enough and we intend to push for 100% because the kids tell us we only have 12 years left and I want to work with those young people rather than dealing with this fossil fuel economy."

