Husson University holds Green Jobs Fair

A career fair at Husson University is targeting students who are thinking green.

The inaugural Green Jobs fair in Peabody Hall showcases jobs and internships that are eco-friendly.

A variety of businesses and organizations are involved, including the USDA.

Kalie Kimball, Senior at Husson, said, "Right now, we are kind of in a climate crisis so, I think it's really important to have green in every aspect of your life. To try and use less water when you're taking a shower, and then go to work and save the world a little bit even if it's just by working for a solar power company."

The event is made possible with the help of AmeriCorps. For more information and to look at job opportunities visit, https://www.nationalservice.gov/programs/americorps

