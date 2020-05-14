Green Acres Kennel offering 'Puppy Head Start' online

Green Acres Kennel Shop in Bangor is opening an online version of its “Puppy Head-Start” class, to help new owners get their puppies the proper training they need during this time of social distancing.

The online class covers the same things it would teach in person and offers the added benefits of being able to get more in-depth with puppy training, and no limit on class size.

The online class also teaches important lessons specific to the way humans are social distancing.

“One of the things we do talk about in the class every week is preparing your puppy for people wearing face masks, and other things that are happening during this pandemic," said Don Hanson, Co-owner Green Acres Kennel Shop. "Which are mutually critical not only for puppies, but older dogs as well.”

For more information, visit www.greenacreskennel.com.

