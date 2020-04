All passengers who ride the Greater Portland METRO will be required to wear face masks, the organization announced Tuesday.

A press release stated, "Face masks, bandanas, scarves or other face coverings must cover the mouth and nose and be worn for the duration of the ride."

Cloth face masks do not protect a person from inhaling airborne viruses, but rather protects others from any virus or illness a person already has.

The rule goes into effect on Wednesday, April 22nd.