The Greater Bangor Area Veterans Day Parade took place this morning.

The one-and-a-half mile parade came down Wilson Street in Brewer and ended on Exchange Street in Bangor.

As Joy Hollowell shows us, this year's parade featured many veterans marching with their grandkids.

Pride and patriotism on full display in Brewer and Bangor for the annual Veterans Day parade.

"We have family that have fought," says parade goers Shelby Bradford. "Both my brother-in-law, one's overseas right now. And just to teach the kids to come out here and that our veterans are fighting for us."

Joy Stand-up- The weather was chilly, but that didn't stop these veterans from coming out to show their pride and support.

Noticeably missing from this year's marching line up, veterans from World War Two. Those participating in the parade chose to ride the buses instead.

"We're marching in honor of his great-grandfather who was in three wars," says Dennis Cudaback "The Second World War, the Korean Conflict, and Vietnam."

Cudaback, a Vietnam veteran, marked the day by marching with his teenage grandson, Garrison Gonzales.

"I'm glad to be here," says Gonzales.

"Oh, I'm so glad he's coming with me," adds Cudaback. "it's an honor to have my grandson march with me."

Edward Lee brought along his granddaughter, Rocky.

"My pop pop was in the Korean War to help the Koreans out," says Rocky, "and I just want to support him."

This is Jacob Enman's fourth time marching with his grandfather, U.S. Navy veteran Peter Enman.

"It gives me a warm feeling inside," says Jacob "I think it's important because this is supporting the veterans, so it makes sense."

Marching bands and military groups from several high schools also participated in the parade, along with several boy and girl scout troops.

Prior to the parade, the Rotary Club of Bangor served up a pancake breakfast. Veterans were invited to eat for free.